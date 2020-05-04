Kevin de Bruyne hints at Manchester City exit if Uefa Champions League ban is upheld

Kevin de Bruyne has suggested that he could leave English Premier League champions Manchester City should their two-year Champions League ban be upheld.

European football's governing body Uefa in February found City guilty of "serious breaches" of their club licensing and financial fair play regulations and banned them from continental competitions for two years.

City have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On the issue, de Bruyne told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: "Once the decision is made, I will review everything.

"Two years would be long - but in the case of one year I might see. I'm just waiting.

"The club told us they're going to appeal and they're almost 100 per cent sure they're right.

"That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team."

The 28-year-old midfielder added that he believed the EPL season will be concluded, unlike in his native Belgium or France and Holland.

He said: "My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks.

"The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give the people something, but it will be played without spectators, I think.

"The financial aspect is far too important for the Premier League and if the season is not complete, it will cause serious problems...

"When the league resumes, I don't really see it as an extension of the season. It feels more like the start of a new season.

"I have never stood still for so long in my career but I'm not making a big deal out of it.

"Greater powers are at work and whatever is said and decided, I will agree with."

Should the EPL's "Project Restart" prove successful, de Bruyne will be gunning for Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in the 2002/03 season.

The Belgian has 16 with 10 games remaining and already holds the record for the highest number of assists in Bundesliga history with 21 during his 2014/15 campaign with Wolfsburg.

De Buryne, who worked with Henry in the Belgian national team, told The Athletic: "I always joked about it with Henry in the national team.

"I think it was at Vinny's (Vincent Kompany's) testimonial this year - I said, 'I'm coming for this, this year'.

"If it happens, it happens. If doesn't, it doesn't. To have 16 assists is really nice and it speaks really well for creative players."