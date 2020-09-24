'King Kazu' sets another record at 53
Kazuyoshi Miura, the 53-year-old Japanese footballer known as "King Kazu", proved yesterday he was worthy of his crown after setting another record in a J-League first-division match.
Miura was in the starting line-up for Yokohama FC's clash against Kawasaki Frontale and, at 53 years, six months and 28 days old, he easily smashed the record for oldest J-League first-division starter set in 2012 by a 45-year-old Masashi Nakayama.
Miura has already set records this year, becoming the oldest player in Japan's league cup competition. He was named in a J1 squad earlier this month, but stayed on the bench.
Yesterday's appearance was Miura's first in a J1 match since 2007 and garnered plenty of attention.
"Impressive! Kazu is my hero," one of his fans tweeted.
Miura, who has been with Yokohama FC since 2005, was subbed after 56 minutes in a match which saw his side lose 3-2. In 2017, he became the oldest player to score a goal in a professional match, and said he won't retire until 60. - AFP
