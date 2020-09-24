'King Kazu' sets another record at 53

Kazuyoshi Miura, the 53-year-old Japanese footballer known as "King Kazu", proved yesterday he was worthy of his crown after setting another record in a J-League first-division match.

Miura was in the starting line-up for Yokohama FC's clash against Kawasaki Frontale and, at 53 years, six months and 28 days old, he easily smashed the record for oldest J-League first-division starter set in 2012 by a 45-year-old Masashi Nakayama.

Miura has already set records this year, becoming the oldest player in Japan's league cup competition. He was named in a J1 squad earlier this month, but stayed on the bench.

Yesterday's appearance was Miura's first in a J1 match since 2007 and garnered plenty of attention.

"Impressive! Kazu is my hero," one of his fans tweeted.