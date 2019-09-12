Kingsley Coman helps France to easy victory

France coast to back-to-back wins, with Kingsley Coman (in blue) stepping up in Kylian Mbappe's absence.

France forward Kingsley Coman grabbed his third goal in two matches as he inspired the hosts to a 3-0 win against Andorra in their Euro 2020 Group H qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The pacy Coman, who got a double in last Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania, put France ahead in the first half and hit the woodwork in the second with Clement Lenglet also finding the net after the break and Wissam Ben Yedder scoring in stoppage time.

The world champions stay second in the group with 15 points from six games, level with leaders Turkey who won 4-0 away to Moldova, helped by a Cenk Tosun double.

Third-placed Iceland slipped three points behind the pacesetters after losing 4-2 away to Albania.

France, who have a better goal difference but are second by virtue of losing in Istanbul in June, face a potential group final against Turkey at the Stade de France next month.

The top-two teams qualify for next year's Finals.

"We wanted to make the most of our home advantage and take six points from these two games, job done," said Antoine Griezmann, who missed his second penalty in two games after also misfiring from the spot against Albania.

"Missing another penalty is annoying, but it shows you have to work constantly."

Coach Didier Deschamps rued several missed opportunities, but he could be satisfied with France notching two wins.

"It's good even if with all our chances we should have scored more. We have a lot of quality players in attack," he said.

In the absence of injured forward Kylian Mbappe, France showed their strength in depth.

They went ahead when Coman collected a through-ball from Jonathan Ikone, held off a couple of defenders in the box and coolly slotted past Josep Gomes after 18 minutes.

Griezmann could have doubled the tally 10 minutes later after he was brought down, but his spot-kick was saved by Gomes.

The Barcelona forward made amends seven minutes into the second half when he delivered a perfect free-kick for Lenglet to make it 2-0 with a header.