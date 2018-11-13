Klopp admits Liverpool were lucky against Fulham

Juergen Klopp accepted his Liverpool side got "a bit lucky" after a controversial offside flag denied Fulham the lead in their 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Under-pressure Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic hit out at what he described as an "absurd" situation, after Aleksandar Mitrovic appeared to have headed the bottom-of-the-table visitors into the lead five minutes before the break.

Celebrations were cut short by the offside flag, however, and a quick restart from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in Mohamed Salah for his eighth goal of the season and his 34th in his last 36 games at Anfield.

Just 14 seconds separated the flag and the Liverpool opener and, when Xherdan Shaqiri stretched the lead with a delightful volley eight minutes into the second half, the game was beyond the visitors.

Klopp was unsure of whether the officials had been right to deny Fulham a goal, but hailed the "brilliant" reaction of his English Premier League title-chasers in turning the situation to their advantage.

"I saw it once, I'm not sure if it was offside or not," said Klopp.

"We didn't get a goal against Arsenal when we scored a clearer goal. I don't want to compare it, but you cannot change it.

"The most important thing is reacting in a situation like that and that was brilliant. Ally, Trent, Mo and done, it was a fantastic situation."

The German boss also felt Andy Robertson had been impeded in the run up to Fulham's disallowed goal and it was the Scottish fullback who could have played Mitrovic onside.

"Good routine. At the end, we were a bit lucky," admitted Klopp, who was satisfied with the Reds' display, even though they were far from their fluent best.

For Jokanovic, there was no doubt that his side's possible opening goal should have stood.

"Robertson didn't sufficiently squeeze up and my player is onside and scored a goal. In one moment, a crucial moment, we go from one goal up to one goal down," he said.

"In this country, you normally can't show some disrespect to referees, but it's a problem (when they) show disrespect to my team, myself and the Fulham supporters.