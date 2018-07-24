Klopp: Alisson to play against Napoli

Liverpool's new goalkeeper Alisson is "desperate" to play for the Merseyside club and could make his debut against Serie A side Napoli in a pre-season match on Aug 4, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool signed Brazil international Alisson from AS Roma this month, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to 72.5 million euros (S$115.7 million).

"He is desperate to play. He could have joined us here in America but it made absolutely no sense," Klopp told a news conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they lost a pre-season clash 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"He had a long year and as Brazil's No. 1, it was quite an intense year, so I sent him on holiday again... I would say he plays in Dublin (against Napoli)."

Alisson, 25, is expected to replace Loris Karius as first-choice goalkeeper with the club's other keeper Simon Mignolet set to drop lower down the pecking order.

Klopp defended Germany's Karius, who was blamed for two of Real Madrid's goals when the Spanish side beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions league final in May. The custodian had another shaky outing yesterday.

"We need a stronger squad and Loris is an outstanding goalkeeper. That is the truth," Klopp added.

The spotlight on Karius' mistakes seems to be getting to him, with the 25-year-old responding on social media, by saying: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you."