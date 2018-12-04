Klopp apologises for ‘not cool’ celebration

Everton's Richarlison looks on as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (left) runs onto the pitch to celebrate his team's late winner in the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp apologised to his Everton counterpart Marco Silva after running onto the pitch in wild celebration of Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Everton looked to be on course to deny Liverpool the victory they needed to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table, but Origi capitalise d on a Jordan Pickford howler to score his first Liverpool goal since May 2017 and snatch all three points.

Anfield erupted after the fortunate winner, with Klopp also getting carried away and running on to embrace goalkeeper Allison, but the 51-year-old said he meant no disrespect.

The English Football Association announced yesterday that they had charged Klopp with misconduct.

Said the German: "I have to apologise because I didn't want to be disrespectful - but I couldn't stop myself. It just happened...

"Immediately after the game, I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other.

"I told him how much I respect his work, because it's incredible what he did with that team. They are just an outstanding side.

"Derbies are always difficult but this was a completely different difficult to the last few years.

"We got it (the win) and we'll take it and it was a brilliant night. If I could describe (how he felt when Liverpool scored) I could control it and I probably wouldn't run on the pitch.

"Today because of the intensity, I cannot hide my emotions, I did it.

"I didn't want to run. It was not my plan. I didn't want to run to Ali(sson). He was surprised - you should have seen his eyes.

"I couldn't stop, obviously. Not cool, but it happened."

Silva, meanwhile, claimed Klopp did not apologise to him but insisted he took no offence at his opposite number's exuberant celebration.

Said the Portuguese: "He didn't apologise to me.

"To be honest with you, I didn't see it. I don't know what he did and the way he did it...

"If we scored that goal and had been so lucky, I might have done the same.

"I didn't see any disrespect."

Neither did Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, who defended his boss, telling Sky Sports: "Many coaches (have) done that also.

"It's something nice and good, but of course it's not to disrespect the opponent.

"This is emotional and this is football. That happens. It was really nice to see these emotions from a coach."

Former England and Manchester City right-back Danny Mills, however, saw things differently.

He said on the BBC: "Klopp would be lucky not to be running past me if I was playing in that game. But that's the sort of problems it can cause.

"I just think it's completely wrong. You cannot go onto the middle of the pitch, no matter what the circumstances.

"There are so many managers that get absolutely hammered but Klopp is very media-friendly, everybody seems to love him and he can't do anything wrong.

"I would like to think that Juergen Klopp will get into trouble for that. If other managers do that - and we know one in particular - he'd get absolutely slaughtered.

"I think it's disrespectful to Everton."

Regardless of how Klopp's celebrations are viewed, for Everton fans it must have felt like deja vu.

Origi's deciding goal, which sparked the Reds boss' reaction, was the fifth time Liverpool have scored an injury-time winner against their local rivals in the EPL. No team in the league's history have done that more often than Liverpool to Everton.