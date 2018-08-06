Klopp doesn't want to ruin deadline day fun

Juergen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool's transfer dealings in the summer may not be over, with the window closing on Thursday.

The German was asked about any more potential movements, after the Reds' 5-0 victory over Napoli in Dublin yesterday morning (Singapore time), when goalkeeper Alisson made his debut.

"Yes," Klopp told Sky Sports when asked if he expected movements in or out of the club.

"I cannot kill your D-day (Sky Sports Deadline Day) show, people sit there in front of the television all day waiting.

"If any player from my team is available, then in every other situation in my life as a manager, I would have bought all of them, to be honest.

"They are all fantastic boys, they are able to play fantastic football."

The likes of Divock Origi and Danny Ings could leave the club, while The Sun reported that the Reds could sell Sheyi Ojo to West Bromwich Albion in a £12-million (S$21.3m) deal.

Meanwhile, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum both scored in the first 10 minutes at the Aviva Stadium as the Reds ran riot over Napoli, reported AFP.

Liverpool lost Milner to a clash of heads with Napoli defender Mario Rui early in the second half in an incident that left the former England international needing 15 stitches.

Mohamed Salah, who hit 32 English Premier League goals last term - a record for a 38-game season, added a third for Klopp's men just before the hour.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno rounded out the scoring as Alisson, who joined from AS Roma in a deal worth £65 million last month, was relatively untested.

Other new signings such as Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri also featured.

Liverpool conclude their pre-season at home to Torino on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) before starting their EPL campaign on Aug 12 against West Ham.