Klopp eyes more after Salah's magnificent strike

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed "fantastic" Mohamed Salah as the key to their title dreams as they powered back to the top of the English Premier League, thanks to the Egypt star's stunning strike in a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp's side had surrendered pole position a few hours earlier when Manchester City won 3-1 at Crystal Palace, piling pressure on the Reds to respond as the title race heats up.

But Liverpool rose to the challenge as Sadio Mane's opener five minutes after the break and a blistering long-range drive from Salah two minutes later moved them two points clear of second-placed City.

"It was a fantastic goal from Mo. I had the best view," Klopp said, after Salah's first goal from outside the area in the league since January 2018.

"What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.

"I'm so proud of the team, it was a fantastic performance. I'm so thankful I can be a part of this. It's overwhelming at times."

City have five games left compared to just four for Liverpool, leaving the destiny of the title in the hands of the champions.

But there is a growing feeling at Anfield that this will be the season Liverpool finally end their 29-year wait to be crowned kings of English football.

With City having difficult league fixtures looming against Tottenham and Manchester United, Klopp's men are convinced they can hold onto pole position.

Their run-in is undoubtedly less daunting than City's, with Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle on the schedule before a potential title party against Wolves at Anfield.

Klopp said: "We expect them to win all their games, so we just need to get as many points as possible. If we're champions then great but, if not, we are still a really good football team."