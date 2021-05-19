Klopp: Fourth spot will be massive

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said qualifying for the Champions League would be one of the club's biggest achievements, given how badly their English Premier League title defence went this season.

The Reds, who stormed to the title last season, slipped to seventh at one point in this campaign, with Klopp's team struggling with poor form and injuries and suffering a club-record six straight league defeats at Anfield.

But with six wins from their last eight league games, including a last-gasp 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion last Sunday, Liverpool have climbed to fifth on 63 points.

Should they beat Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow morning (Singapore time), they will climb up to fourth place, replacing either of the clubs just above them - Chelsea or Leicester City - who were scheduled to meet this morning.

Two wins would seal Liverpool's top-four spot and qualification for Europe's elite club competition - a prospect that looked unlikely two weeks ago.

"It will be one of the biggest achievements, ever," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Massive, absolutely massive.

"If you are going to write a book about a season and you want to be depressed afterwards, you would probably take this season.

"Whatever happened this year, it gave us the chance to hold our destiny in our hands with two games (to go)."

Klopp has been handed a minor boost for the Reds' final game this season - a home match against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Diogo Jota's foot injury is not as bad as first feared and he has an outside chance of playing against the Eagles.

Jota was injured in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United last week and Klopp had earlier said that the Portuguese attacker, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions, would not play again this season.

That prognosis has brightened considerably after Jota underwent a second scan on his foot and there is now no danger of him missing the upcoming European Championship.

"For Diogo, the swelling went down and it looked better than first scan, so it's a tiny chance for the weekend," Klopp told a news conference yesterday.

"It's good news for Portugal and Diogo for the Euros. We will see if it's good enough for us."

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fully fit after recovering from an illness, while James Milner is set to rejoin training having not played since April 24.

Sunday's match will be Roy Hodgson's last as Palace boss. The 73-year-old said yesterday that he will be stepping away from English top-flight football after 45 years of coaching.