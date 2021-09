Klopp hails two-goal Minamino’s ‘character’

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed attacker Takumi Minamino’s strength of character after the Japanese international overcame his injury problems to score two goals in Wednesday morning’s (Sept 22, Singapore time) 3-0 League Cup win over Norwich City.

The versatile 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Southampton before suffering a thigh injury earlier this month, marked his first appearance of the current campaign with well-taken goals either side of a Divock Origi strike.

“He’s in a really good moment. I know he didn’t play too much, but in the wrong moment he was injured, coming back and stuff like this,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s sometimes not so easy, but he’s a top character and he enjoyed the game. That was important for him and important for us, so that will help him and will help us.”

Klopp rang the changes with nine players coming into the side, including teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley, who made their senior debuts, before fellow academy player Tyler Morton came on at half-time.

The German manager was particularly impressed with the display of 16-year-old attacking midfielder Gordon.

“Yes, he’s good, that’s what it says about him. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle, a lot of things to learn but there’s a lot of things already there,” Klopp said.

“We’re really happy to have him around and we will treat him carefully, let me say it like this... he’s a big talent.”

Meanwhile, Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: “It is always difficult to stand here and explain another loss. I am of course disappointed and goals are decisive for winning football games. In general today we have created many, many chances against a good Liverpool side.” – REUTERS