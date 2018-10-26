Klopp hopes talk of Salah’s scoring form will end after double

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hopes talk of Mohamed Salah's early-season slump will be quashed by the Egyptian's double in a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade yesterday morning (Singapore time) that took his tally for the club to 50 goals.

Salah ended a four-game goal drought with the winner at Huddersfield Town last Saturday and looked more like his old self in scoring either side of half-time in yesterday's Group C tie.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were also on target, as Liverpool's prolific front three that led them to the Champions League final last season all scored in the same game for the first time this campaign.

"It's good that we can maybe stop talking about that a little bit," Klopp was quoted by AFP as saying.

"I was not in doubt, he (Salah) was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asked about it, you think something is up."

Defender Joe Gomez, meanwhile, said Salah is "relentless with his pursuit for goals".

He told Liverpool's website: "Fifty goals is unbelievable. I'm trying to get my first one.

"It's special, Mo's a special player.

"It just showed that he carries on, he's relentless with his pursuit for goals, and that's what makes him a top player, and hopefully he continues."

Salah has reached his half-century quicker than any other player in Liverpool history after just 65 appearances for the club.

"It's great, I'm happy to score my 50th goal," said Salah, despite his muted celebrations.

"We know how to play with each other and know our qualities," he added of his combination with Firmino and Mane refinding its spark.

Former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit, however, believes Salah does not work as hard as his fellow attackers.

The former Dutch international told beIN Sports: "They have an un-Brazilian, hard-working striker - Firmino.

"Normally strikers wait for their chances, but he works hard, he gets the ball back, he gets in position, and he scores goals.

"What more do you want as a coach?

"If you have this front three - maybe Salah is not the one who works that hard, but the others, they do their job."

Liverpool are now back on top of Group C as Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli drew 2-2 in the French capital, but all three sides remain separated by just two points.