Klopp: I don’t think we can close that gap this year

Two wins from 10 league games, with normally reliable players making glaring errors - all is not well at Liverpool, with a self-inflicted 3-1 loss at Leicester City on Saturday leading Juergen Klopp to concede their title hopes are all but over.

The Reds are 13 points off the top, having played a game more than leaders Manchester City, and the German believes the gap is now insurmountable.

Asked if he is conceding the title this season, Klopp said: "Yes. I can't believe, but yes. I don't think we can close that gap this year. We have to win football games. Today was really good in parts. We have to avoid mistakes and misunderstanding...

"We are good enough to win it (the title), for long periods, but not until the end."

WOEFUL ALISSON

Defensive frailties were their undoing again. Much has been made of Liverpool's injury problems at the back but, in just a week, their reliable custodian Alisson has become error-prone.

It was two woeful Alisson passes that cost Liverpool when they lost 4-1 to the Citizens the previous weekend.

This time, three minutes after Leicester had cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opening goal through James Maddison's free-kick, Alisson raced out to meet a long ball, but collided with debutant Ozan Kabak and Jamie Vardy walked the ball into an open goal.

Harvey Barnes made sure of the win four minutes later as Liverpool lost three league games in a row for the first time since 2014, when Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

"Alisson had a super game and then at that moment he came out. I didn't hear him shouting," Klopp added. "We should have done better..."

While former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that Alisson was fully to blame for the communication breakdown, ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen told Premier League Productions that Klopp should try and help the Brazilian regain his confidence.

While Klopp believes their title defence is over, City boss Pep Guardiola insisted otherwise, saying: "The way they played today against Leicester, of course we have to lose games but, of course, they can do it."