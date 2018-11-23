Klopp: Liverpool can still improve on joint-best EPL start

Liverpool have made their joint-best start to an English Premier League campaign, but manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why they cannot improve further heading into the packed English festive fixture schedule.

The unbeaten Merseyside club are second after 12 matches on 30 points, two behind defending champions Manchester City.

Klopp, however, has demanded more from his players as they look to deliver a first piece of silverware at Anfield since the League Cup triumph in 2012.

"We can improve... we have to and we will," the German said at a gala dinner in support of the LFC Foundation.

"But between our best football and now, we have to win football games. That's how it is and that's what we've done."

At this stage last year, Liverpool had already lost two league games and were fifth in the standings, but a string of assured defensive displays has ensured they are one of three clubs still unbeaten, along with Manchester City and Chelsea.

"There's absolutely no reason for criticising the boys, they do a really good job," the manager added.

"So many things are better than last year: defending is better, set-pieces are better; we are much more mature in games, game management is better. So many things are better."

Liverpool have struggled to rediscover their spark in Europe, however, with away defeats by Red Star Belgrade and Napoli in Group C leaving their qualification hopes in the balance.

"There were two days we were really not good, that's true," Klopp said. "But a very intense period is coming up. There has been a lot of improvement and there is still space for further improvement."

Reds midfielder Jordan Henderson is back in contention for their next two matches - Watford (tomorrow) and Paris Saint-Germain (next week). - REUTERS