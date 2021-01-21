Klopp: Liverpool still performing despite goal drought

Liverpool's performance level has not dropped despite the team slipping to fourth place and not scoring in the last three English Premier League games, said manager Juergen Klopp yesterday.

The goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday meant Liverpool had failed to score in three successive league games for the first time since March 2005.

EPL LIVERPOOL BURNLEY

Klopp said his players were not fatigued, but they need to improve in finishing off their chances.

"We didn't score a lot, that doesn't mean our performances have dropped," Klopp said ahead of their EPL game at home to 17th-placed Burnley tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We know we are not where we want to be, but the reasons are not too important. We have to play our football at a high level. In the final third, we haven't.

"Goals are not flying in, so we have to work on it. Look at John Stones at Manchester City, he scores three and you cannot explain it. We need to stay calm, greedy and make good decisions and the situation will change."

Stones scored for the first time in more than three years in City's 2-0 League Cup semi-final win over Manchester United on Jan 6 and twice in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp said Liverpool must strive to play "close to perfection" to retain the title, after Leicester City reached the summit yesterday morning, replacing United who had earlier taken over from Liverpool at the top.

"It changes all the time because it's so close. That makes it a different title race this year," he said.

"We have to be ready. I know that in this business, only results count. The last one was good (the draw against United)."

Klopp said centre-back Joel Matip, who sustained an adductor injury last month, could feature against Burnley after returning to full training, but forward Diogo Jota is a few weeks from returning after a knee issue.

Facing a Liverpool side that have struggled to score is little comfort for Burnley manager Sean Dyche.