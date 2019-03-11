Klopp: Nobody gets rid of Liverpool

Nobody gets rid of Liverpool.

That was the message from Reds manager Juergen Klopp, after last night's 4-2 comeback win over Burnley at Anfield.

The German was frustrated by Burnley's sixth-minute opener, when Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner while Reds goalkeeper Alisson was impeded by James Tarkowski and Jack Cork.

Said Klopp: "It's always difficult against Burnley for different reasons. Usually the goal would be disallowed.

"The good thing is, it was early, so enough time to react and turn it around."

Klopp also reserved praise for Adam Lallana, who started in place of Jordan Henderson and delivered a fine showing.

He said: "Adam Lallana didn't score but he was best man on pitch. He had an outstanding game."

Klopp felt that his side had sent a message with this comeback win, saying: "At 3-1 up, all the balls Burnley got were from us. I'm completely happy with the performance...

"Nobody gets rid of us."