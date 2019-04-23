Klopp plays down Man United's chances against Man City

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested that Manchester United will find it tough to stop Manchester City when they meet on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

When asked on Sky Sports if he will be watching the Manchester Derby, the German replied: "It is not something we can influence, and it does not look like United are in a place to, either.

"What was the score today? 3-0, 4-0, to Everton?"

Klopp had just overseen the Reds' 2-0 win over Cardiff City, which came after United suffered a 4-0 thrashing by Everton.

He reiterated his position at the post-match press conference.

"It is a normal game, a game they have to play," he said.

"We had to play that game as well and Man United was in that moment, obviously in a much better moment when we played them, so it was a 0-0. So, on a good day maybe, it is a draw.

"We'll see what comes out on Wednesday, we have no influence on that, but we still have to play games after that.

"So, if United get a point or whatever and we win Huddersfield Town, go to Newcastle United after Barcelona and think we have it halfway or whatever, then we will get a knock there.

"It's all difficult, we just have to stay focused on our things - that's what worked really well so far and I don't see any reason why we should change."

What worked well for Klopp was the half-time chat among his players that led to Georginio Wijnaldum's goal against Cardiff.

The Reds had been struggling to create clear openings against a determined Cardiff defence and went in goalless at the break.

But, in the 57th minute, a corner was played low and deep by Trent Alexander-Arnold to Wijnaldum, who was free to drive it home in the penalty area with a sweet first-time effort that finally set Liverpool on the way to victory.

"It was so smart," said Klopp. "We used experience from the first half for that corner in the second half.

"It was not from the training ground, it was from the dressing room at half-time when the boys decided to do that. I love that, a brilliant goal."

Klopp said that the team had realised that their normal routines had not been effective and opted to move to another approach.

"If you are not happy with all of the things on the day, then we have to try something different. That's difficult on the pitch to decide because you need too many players being involved.

"But, at halftime, it is possible so they did it. Brilliant, I love it."

Wijnaldum told Sky Sports that he had relayed a message to corner-kick taker Alexander-Arnold, via Jordan Henderson.

"We trained for it, but the ball was coming high in the first half," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports. "I was so free in the first half, I told Henderson to tell Trent to put a low ball in, I got onto it and it was a good finish."

James Milner's penalty, after Mohamed Salah was brought down by Sean Morrison, then sealed victory for the Reds.

Klopp was pleased that they came away with three points from a tough ground, saying: "It was not a game for a little bit of playing around, it was a game for a 100 per cent fight, a battle of will again and who wants it more."

Klopp also revealed that Fabinho, who had to be taken off just four minutes after coming on as a substitute against Cardiff, is suffering from no ill effects following a clash of heads with Kenneth Zohore.