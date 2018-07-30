Klopp praises Shaqiri’s display

Liverpool manager hailed Xherdan Shaqiri's performance in the 4-1 thumping of rivals Manchester United in the International Champions Cup as "not normal".

Shaqiri trained with his new teammates for the first time only on Wednesday, before the £13-million (S$23m) signing from Stoke City scored with a breathtaking bicycle-kick on his Reds debut in Michigan yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Earlier, the 26-year-old Swiss also created the second goal for Daniel Sturridge.

"That's not normal after four days in the club - adapting that well to the style of play," Klopp said.

"We wanted to help him a little bit... Gave him a lot of freedom, offensively playing natural, plus offering runs in behind, which is what he did, especially around the Sturridge goal. It was better than I would have expected, to be honest."