Football

Klopp praises Shaqiri’s display

Klopp praises Shaqiri’s display
Xherdan Shaqiri. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 30, 2018 06:00 am

Liverpool manager hailed Xherdan Shaqiri's performance in the 4-1 thumping of rivals Manchester United in the International Champions Cup as "not normal".

Shaqiri trained with his new teammates for the first time only on Wednesday, before the £13-million (S$23m) signing from Stoke City scored with a breathtaking bicycle-kick on his Reds debut in Michigan yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Earlier, the 26-year-old Swiss also created the second goal for Daniel Sturridge.

"That's not normal after four days in the club - adapting that well to the style of play," Klopp said.

"We wanted to help him a little bit... Gave him a lot of freedom, offensively playing natural, plus offering runs in behind, which is what he did, especially around the Sturridge goal. It was better than I would have expected, to be honest."

Singapore-designed jersey numbers for Arsenal
Singapore

S'pore icons feature on Arsenal jerseys

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football