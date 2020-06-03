Klopp promises parade even if it comes months after sealing EPL title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp cannot wait for English football's return after a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic and promised to celebrate the English Premier League title in style when it is safe to do so.

A year ago, tens of thousands of fans poured onto the streets around Liverpool to celebrate a sixth European Cup win.

And Klopp insisted there will be a parade to celebrate the domestic title, even if it is many months after the league is won.

"If we become champions, whatever celebrations are possible we will do as a team internally and with all our supporters in the moment we are allowed to do so again," Klopp told the BBC.

"I can promise that if it happens, there will be a parade as well. Whenever. Who cares!

"We only need one day when everybody is able to come and then we will do that."

Liverpool are just two wins away from securing their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds held a commanding 25-point lead over Manchester City when play was halted in March.

Klopp's men could even clinch the title with victory in their first game back against Everton if City lose to Arsenal in one of two games scheduled on June 17, before the first full round of matches the following weekend.

"I have missed it so much it's unbelievable. I know it's not the most important thing in life but it is my passion," said Klopp.

"I hope the people are looking forward to it because we are."

Klopp's wish for a parade probably stems from the knowledge that they would have to lift the trophy in front of empty stands, as all remaining 92 EPL games will take place without fans.

But he also warned his side to get the job done first.

"It's nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that," he said. "We know we are close but close is not there.

"There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all. We don't want to stop winning after two games or whatever it is."

Meanwhile, Liverpool players showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement - following the death of George Floyd in the US - by taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield on Monday.

Reds star, including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, tweeted the same photograph with the words "Unity is strength", accompanied by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.