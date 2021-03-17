Klopp puts points over performance as Reds revive top-4 hopes

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he had no problem with winning "three dirty points", after Diogo Jota scored against his former side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-0 win at Molineux yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A wretched run of six successive home league defeats has left Liverpool with an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League next season.

But Klopp's men have now won six of their last seven games away from Anfield.

Victory moved the English champions back up to sixth and within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We defended well, we counter-attacked. A lot of really good moments... but most important, the three points. It's all about the result," Klopp said.

"It was a big fight. We won three dirty points, I am completely fine with that. We need that to get back on track."

Jota has been missed by Liverpool for much of the past three months due to a knee injury that halted his flying start to life at Anfield.

But the forward is hopeful his return can inspire a strong end to the season to secure Champions League football.

However, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes Klopp's men will miss out on finishing in the top four.

"I still don't believe Liverpool will get in the top four, they will just miss out," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"There's still a bit of a gap, but it was a massive result (against Wolves) for Liverpool, in terms of top four or potential top four.

"A lot of teams around there lost points at the weekend... still with a way to go."

A disappointing night for Wolves ended with a bigger concern than just the result, as goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered a head injury following a collision with teammate Conor Coady in the closing stages.