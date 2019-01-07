Klopp to rest players for FA Cup clash with Wolves

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested that winning the English Premier League title is more important than ending the wait for the first trophy in his Anfield reign.

The German took over the reins in October 2015, but has yet to deliver silverware despite leading the Reds to three finals - the League Cup final and Europa League final in 2016 and the Champions League final last year.

The EPL-leading Reds hold a four-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City, after losing 2-1 to the defending champions last Friday.

While Klopp is aware of the significance of the FA Cup, winning the Reds' first English top-flight title since 1990 takes higher priority.

"When people talk to me about silverware, it's as though we have to get each little thing," said Klopp, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"If we had won the FA Cup, then people would say we hadn't won the Premier League for 125 years. That's how it is."

He added that he will be making changes to his squad for their FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and left-back Alberto Moreno will start in place of Alisson and Andy Robertson respectively, while other first-team players could also be rested, ahead of their EPL clash with 13th-placed Brighton on Saturday.

Mignolet, who has been displaced as No. 1 at Anfield, told the club's website that he has no qualms playing second fiddle behind Alisson.

MIGNOLET TO START

"I'm behind Alisson, who is a really good goalkeeper - probably within the best five goalkeepers in the world, if not the best - and you can accept and understand it, said the Belgian.

"We try to work hard and we get along really well as well, the both of us. I can learn from him, he can learn from me and we just try to work as hard as we can.

"Not only between the goalkeepers, but I also know that I have to be ready for if anything happens or the team needs me, and therefore I have to be working hard on a daily basis for when the chance comes along or I get called upon.

"It's not easy, mentally especially, but I try to keep the focus as best as I can."

Mignolet will be making his second appearance this season, after featuring in the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in the third round of the League Cup in September.