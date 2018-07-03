Klopp: Salah shows belief in Pool by extending deal

Egypt international Mohamed Salah's stunning debut season with English Premier League side Liverpool earned him a long-term contract with the club yesterday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the fact the 26-year-old striker - who scored 44 goals in just 52 appearances last season - signed such a deal reflected his belief the club were on course for a successful era.

The British media reported that Salah, who was initially paid about £100,000 (S$180,000) a week, will become one of club's highest earners under the new deal, which is worth £200,000 weekly, stretches over five years and comes with no release clause.

The new contract "demonstrates two things very clearly - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"This news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season," said Klopp.

"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this."