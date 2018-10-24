Klopp: A strong defence is basis for success

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was pleased with his improved defence and that a strong backline is " the basis for all successful football teams".

The Reds host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time), following an insipid 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League on Sunday.

At Liverpool's press conference to preview their Group C encounter with Red Star, Klopp said the extra solidity in defence will keep them in good stead, the Independent reported.

"That's the basis for all successful football teams," he said.

"We had this discussion last year. We don't concede a lot of shots on target and that's defending. It's like last year. I never had the feeling it's taken for granted. It's hard work. We have to really work for it and, in the last game (against Huddersfield), I was not the only one who felt a bit average."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk also agreed with his manager that they were below par against Huddersfield and needed to improve their form.

Despite Red Star not having won yet on their return to the group stage of Europe's elite competition, van Dijk was not underestimating the Serbian club, Reuters reported.

"They are in the Champions League - the best competition in Europe apart from the EPL - and it will be a hard game," the Dutchman said.

"We will need to be 100 per cent and we will be. Against Huddersfield, we should have done even better. Obviously, we kept a clean sheet, which is all good, but we could have made it easier for ourselves.

"It's another Champions League night at Anfield. We will recover from Huddersfield and make sure we are ready."

Meanwhile, Klopp has ruled out Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita for tomorrow's game, but revealed that Sadio Mane is in contention.