Klopp: We couldn't deal with Brentford's long balls

Liverpool's 3-3 draw away to Brentford was a thrilling spectacle for the fans, but Reds boss Juergen Klopp was not in a position to enjoy it as his side dropped two points in the English Premier League title race.

In an end-to-end affair yesterday morning (Singapore time), Ethan Pinnock drew first blood for the hosts in the 27th minute, but Diogo Jota equalised four minutes later.

Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones then twice put Liverpool in front, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa.

The Bees also had a late goal ruled out for offside, as the Reds hung on for the draw which saw them top the table with a slim one-point advantage over Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton.

"Not sure 'enjoy' is the right word - it was a wild ride," Klopp told Sky Sports. "They deserved their three goals for the way they played. We obviously couldn't deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals."

A point was the least Brentford deserved as the Bees caused the league leaders more defensive troubles than they have faced all season since Virgil van Dijk returned from injury.

Thomas Frank's men sit ninth having have lost only one of their opening six league games.

"Crazy proud of the performance and the players," said Frank. "We went toe-to-toe with one of the top three teams in the Premier League."