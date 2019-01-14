Klopp: We have to deliver results

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted it had been "no opera" watching his side eke out a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mohamed Salah scored his 17th goal of the season with a penalty after the Egyptian had been hauled down by Pascal Gross five minutes into the second half.

"We are not the Harlem Globetrotters, we have to deliver results," said Klopp, as his side got back to winning ways after a first Premier League defeat of the season by Manchester City and an FA Cup exit to Wolves.

"For that, we need to perform. The performance was good. It was not the best performance of the season in a few departments but I would say it was the most mature performance of the season."