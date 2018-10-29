Klopp: We need to switch on for 90 mins

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (in black) pleased with the quality of his squad, including substitute Xherdan Shaqiri (in red), who scored a goal against Cardiff City.

Liverpool moved top of the English Premier League on Saturday, but their "creative mood" almost cost them, manager Juergen Klopp said after lowly Cardiff City briefly threatened a comeback before the Reds ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield.

Liverpool were 2-0 up and cruising, but Callum Paterson pulled a goal back and Cardiff momentarily looked like getting a second before Klopp's side regained their composure and finished comfortable winners.

And despite the impressive margin of victory, Klopp said his side have to "sortout" their concentration levels after missing out on a 10th successive home Premier League clean sheet, Reuters reported.

"(The goal conceded) is a dampener," Klopp told the BBC.

"If somebody told me 4-1 before the game I would have taken it, even without the clean sheet, but staying on the highest concentration level is a challenge for us. We have to sort it.

"Yes, conceding the goal was not nice, but it woke us up.

"Ninety minutes in the creative mood costs you. The boys don't like it, I don't like it, but the goal helped because at 2-1 Cardiff started believing and we used the space for nice goals."

Klopp has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal - particularly in attack - with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and substitute Xherdan Shaqiri all finding the net in what were impressive performances.

"Having a good footballer helps," Klopp said of Shaqiri, who impressed with an effervescent cameo off the bench.

"Four games in a row he has played with us and his country, so (it was) clear he would not start today. Bringing him on is a good thing to do. He came in and was involved in two nice goals.

"That is always good and makes it hard to leave him out. We need 14 players for a game of 97 or 98 minutes, but bringing on that quality is a massive difference. We have a good squad. If they stay fit we have a lot of players who can play."

With the win, Liverpool moved to the top of the EPL standings, ahead of Manchester City who take on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow morning (Singapore time), and Klopp admitted that that three points felt like 20.

"In my whole life, I wanted to be top for 24 hours," he joked.

"(Going to the top of the table is) not too decisive, but 26 points is good. The difference between 23 and 26 feels like 20 points, but it is only three."

While Liverpool are top and 10 points better off than at the same stage of last season, Cardiff have endured a difficult return to the top flight, picking up just five points from their opening 10 matches.

"Anfield is an intimidating place," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said.

"Our fans were fantastic. They know we are up against it. The lads gave everything. It was so quiet when we scored, you had to dream of a comeback. We're limited but improving and the fans are with us."

Cardiff are the only side to have faced all of the EPL top-five and they've been beaten by all of them, and Warnock said Liverpool's performance was, in many ways, the best of the lot of them against the Bluebirds.

However, he still tipped Man City to the EPL title and said Liverpool are better suited to cup success this season, the Daily Mirror reported.

"They've all got their strengths... We did ever so well against Man City and I can remember thinking 'We're doing well here' and then we were 3-0 down 10 minutes later!

" Liverpool are back in the big time here for sure, but they have more of a chance in the Champions League if I'm being honest, and the cups.

"Man City have that little bit more week in week out in the league. Liverpool are the most improved team with the signings Klopp has made, and heaven knows what happens if he makes one or two for next season."