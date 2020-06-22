Klopp's exploits in England have surpassed Pep's: Stan Collymore

As Liverpool close in on their first league title in 30 years, ex-Reds striker Stan Collymore believes Juergen Klopp has already surpassed the achievements of his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in England.

The City manager has won two English Premier League titles, three League Cup crowns and the FA Cup since arriving in 2016. Klopp, who arrived in Merseyside in 2015, has won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

Collymore told t he Daily Mirror: "(If Klopp can win) two or three more titles, maybe another Champions League and a domestic cup or two, then he will quite rightly be talked about in the same breath as Sir Alex Ferguson, Bill Shankly, Brian Clough, Bob Paisley, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

"In terms of what he has achieved in England, I'd even put Klopp ahead of Guardiola now. Manchester City were already four, five or six years into a project when Guardiola arrived at the Etihad, whereas Klopp pretty much had a standing start at Anfield by comparison."