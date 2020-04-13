Klopp's Reds will win EPL title, if not this term, then the next: Ayre

Ex-Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre believes that if the Reds are not crowned English Premier League champions this season, they will just end their long league title drought next season.

The Reds, who are aiming to end a 30-year English top-flight title drought, are a whopping 25 points clear at the EPL summit with nine games left.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the season suspended, until at least April 30, and with Britain's coronavirus death toll having surpassed 10,000, there are growing doubts as to whether the 2019/20 season will be completed.

Ayre, who appointed manager Juergen Klopp during his 10-year-tenure at the club, said that he was confident that the German would deliver the Reds that coveted 19th league title.

Ayre, the chief executive of Major League Soccer side Nashville SC, told the Daily Mirror: "I've been a Liverpool fan for 50 years and I've always said to people that we never do things the easy way.

"Look at Istanbul, the League Cup final of 2012, Barcelona last year. It's the Liverpool way, to some degree.

"They'll either get it sorted and win it this year or they won't, but, whatever happens, they'll bounce back.

"If it's not this year, then it will be next year. Juergen and everybody would say, 'Bring it on', if they have to wait.

"This Liverpool team are very young in comparison to a lot of squads and they won't have many players rotating out through age or contracts ...

"Whether they're rightly allowed to win the league this year, what will be will be.

"But I've no doubt that, if it doesn't happen this season, it will happen next season."

Ayre's comments come after star attacker Sadio Mane last week said he would understand if his team are not crowned champions due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.