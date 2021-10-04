Koeman says ‘everything is perfect’ after 2-0 defeat by Atletico

Coach Ronald Koeman said he has the backing of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, despite yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-0 La Liga defeat by Atletico Madrid and that "everything is perfect".

Champions Atletico strolled to a convincing victory at the Wanda Metropolitano thanks to goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez, who scored his first goal against Barca since leaving the club last year.

Ninth-placed Barcelona have won only once in their last six games, casting doubt on Koeman's future but Laporta said earlier on Saturday that the Dutchman would continue regardless of the result against Atletico.

Koeman confirmed after the game that he had spoken to Laporta about his position and believes more certainty about his future will help improve Barca's form.

"It went well because before there was no clarity," said Koeman in a press conference. "We spoke last night on the phone, then again this morning, about the club, the team, about me.

"Clarity is very important, for the confidence of the coach, for the players too, for them to know the coach is still here...

"This pressure is also normal. It exists for any coach, even more at Barca, but the president has... made his decision, as he said this afternoon, and everything is perfect."

Koeman said "it was never too late" to receive the support of the club but was unable to answer why Laporta's backing had not come earlier. "It's a question for the president," he said.

Barcelona had reportedly been considering Xavi Hernandez, Roberto Martinez and Andrea Pirlo as possible candidates to replace Koeman during the international break.

Just days before he helped Atleti beat his old club, Suarez warned his former teammate Xavi to stay clear of the Nou Camp, telling Sport: "At Barca there is a war that hurts the players. I personally recommend Xavi to wait. This is not the ideal time to get to the club."

Suarez denied after the match that his phone gesture celebration was aimed at Koeman, who had told the Uruguayan he was surplus to requirements via a 60-second phone call before the start of last season.