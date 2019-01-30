Kompany’s future uncertain: Guardiola
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has not played enough games in recent seasons to warrant a new contract despite his invaluable contributions to the English Premier League champions' success, said manager Pep Guardiola.
Kompany, whose contract ends this season, has started just six league matches this term.
Said Guardiola: "He's incredible, but the reality is in the last five years he's played few, really few. We don't have any doubts about his quality, we miss him.
"The sentimental issue is so important... At the same time, there is a moment when it's over for everybody." - REUTERS
