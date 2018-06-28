Koulibaly: No pressure being Africa’s sole remaining hope

Senegal will carry the hopes of a continent into their final World Cup group game against Colombia tonight, but there is no added pressure in being Africa's sole last-16 prospect, according to defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Senegal need a point in their final Group H encounter in Samara to guarantee a spot in the knockout phase.

Should they succeed, it will be the best result of African teams in Russia, with Egypt Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all already eliminated.

"It is something positive, rather than pressure," said Koulibaly, highly rated Napoli centre-back.

"We know the whole continent is supporting us, it is highly positive, we are football players and know we have Senegalese people behind us, we have to end with flying colours."