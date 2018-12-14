Kovac: Coman not retiring soon

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac insisted that Kingsley Coman's stunning late goal in their dramatic 3-3 draw at Ajax Amsterdam has put paid to talk of the winger's early retirement.

Coman, 22, helped fire Bayern to the top of Group E in a bad-tempered match in Amsterdam, where both sides finished with 10 men.

The Frenchman came off the bench to put Bayern 3-2 up on 90 minutes, before Nicolas Tagliafico equalised for Ajax in the fifth minute of added time.

In the build-up to the match, Coman implied another ankle injury could force him into early retirement after he twice tore ligaments in his left ankle this year.

"(Coman) has put a bad injury behind him. The goal answered that talk of retirement. I don't think that'll be happening any time soon," said Kovac.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern a first-half lead, but Ajax went 2-1 up after the break with a strike and a penalty by Dusan Tadic.