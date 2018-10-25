Kovac pleased with back-to-back victories

Quick-fire goals by Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski yesterday morning (Singapore time) moved Bayern Munich top of their Champions League group with a 2-0 win at AEK Athens, as they made it back-to-back victories after a difficult start to the season.

Dogged defending by the reigning Greek champions left Bayern facing a frustrating draw until Martinez finally broke through with an hour gone at the Olympic Stadium, AFP reported.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels picked out Arjen Robben, whose effort was blocked, but the ball flew towards Martinez, who slammed his shot home.

And just two minutes later, they struck again.

Serge Gnabry, a constant threat on the right wing, played in Rafinha inside the box with a clever backheel, and the Brazilian's low cross found Lewandowski unmarked to tap home and delight the travelling fans.

"It was very difficult, the pitch was not good. We played well in the first half, but the final pass was missing," said Robben.

"We started using our chances and once Javi got the first goal, you could feel the relief. We know we need to play better, but we're heading in the right direction. This was an important win for us."

The result leaves Bayern second in Group E, but level on points with Ajax Amsterdam after the Dutch side defeated Benfica 1-0 yesterday.

AEK, who travel to the Allianz Arena in a fortnight, remain bottom after three straight defeats.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac will be at ease more after the Bavarian giants ended a four-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory at Wolfsburg last Saturday in the Bundesliga which was followed by yesterday's win.

He praised his side for a dominant away performance, ensuring that Bayern continue their run of having never lost a European game in Greece.

"We played very, very well," Kovac was quoted as saying on Goal.com.

"We had a lot of the ball, we dominated our opponents.

"We created two to three very good chances in the first half, but couldn't reward ourselves with a goal.

"It was a tricky game, a test of our patience. The opening goal was the key. I'm very happy with the way we played and ground out the result away from home."

AEK coach Marinos Ouzounidis admitted that Bayern were far superior to his side.

"They are on a different level to us," Ouzounidis said.