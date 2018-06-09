Football

Kramaric stakes claim for Croatia spot

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric surging ahead with Senegal's Salif Sane in close pursuit. PHOTO: REUTERS
Match Report
Jun 09, 2018 11:50 am
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
CROATIA SENEGAL
2 1
(Ivan Perisic 63, Andrej Kamaric 78) (Ismaila Sarr 48)

Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric staked a strong claim to break into their starting line-up for their opening World Cup match against Nigeria after scoring the winner in a comeback 2-1 home win over Senegal in a pulsating friendly on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Kramaric produced a superb all-round performance after coming on as a half-time substitute, injecting life into a toothless Croatian side, which fell behind to an Ismaila Sarr goal in the 48th minute.

Winger Ivan Perisic equalised with a heavily deflected free-kick before Kramaric showed a killer instinct in the penalty area, drilling in a rebound after a Senegalese defender blocked his first shot.

The Croats open their Group D campaign against Nigeria on June 16 before taking on Argentina and Iceland, while Senegal play Poland on June 19 in Group H followed by games against Japan and Colombia.

Croatia dominated possession in the first half, but their ineffective 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker, created no clear-cut chances while Senegal always looked dangerous on the break.

The visitors silenced a packed and passionate home crowd in Osijek as Sarr latched on to a delightful long ball by Alfred N’Diaye from the halfway line and steered it past goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Lively Kramaric, whose running enabled Croatia to move up a gear, shaved the crossbar before Perisic levelled from 30 metres as the ball struck a defender in the Senegalese wall and left goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo wrong-footed.

The fired-up Croats kept the visitors on the back foot and Kramaric deservedly grabbed the winner when he drove a left-footed rebound into the bottom corner after a delightful through-ball by captain Luka Modric.

Sadio Mane, who gave Croatia’s defenders a torrid time all evening with his pace and trickery, missed Senegal’s last chance to salvage a draw as he rattled the woodwork with a free-kick. – REUTERS

Football

Germany back to winning ways ahead of World Cup opener

