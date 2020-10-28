Krasnodar must be aggressive against Chelsea, says fitness coach

Krasnodar's fitness coach John Phillips said his side have to "be aggressive against Chelsea" when the sides meet in a Champions League Group E clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Phillips, who previously worked at Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, told Krasnodar's website: "Chelsea are the same as most English clubs, they're going to be aggressive, the speed of the game will be high...

GROUP E KRASNODAR CHELSEA

"We have to fight, we have to work hard and try not to be intimidated by them in any way. So it's a lot to do with the mentality, as well as the physicality...

"Don't give them respect and allow them to play, we have to be aggressive and take the game to them."

Meanwhile, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has urged manager Frank Lampard to recall Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic after their absence from the starting XI against Manchester United last Saturday.

He told the club's website: "I am sure he will want as many youthful, energetic and tireless legs on the field as possible, so I will not be surprised if the young guns such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are used from the start.

"Then, of course, there are the likes of Mateo Kovacic, who could really do with another 90 minutes pretty soon..."

Lampard has hinted that summer signing Hakim Ziyech is close to his first start.

Meanwhile, reports in the British media suggest defender Antonio Ruediger is set to be reintegrated into the fold after heart-to-heart talks with the manager.

The Blues have gone ahead with training in Russia as scheduled, despite Bayern Munich cancelling their session in Moscow ahead of their clash with Lokomotiv Moscow due to Covid-19 fears amid reports of a spike in cases in the nation.