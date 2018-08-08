Kroenke bids for full control of Arsenal

Arsenal fans will not be pleased with the news of majority shareholder Stan Kroenke offering to purchase Alisher Usmanov's (above) share and have full control over the club.

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke announced a bid to take full ownership of the football club yesterday, aiming to turn Unai Emery's side into serial English Premier League challengers after years of under-achievement.

The American's company, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), currently owns 67 per cent of the Gunners and has offered to purchase the 30 per cent held by Alisher Usmanov's Red and White Securities firm.

KSE says it has received an "irrevocable undertaking" from Red and White Securities to accept the offer - which would value the Gunners at £1.8 billion (S$31.7b) - as soon as possible, and in any event by yesterday.

Usmanov said: "I have decided to sell my shares in Arsenal FC, which could be the best football club in the world," he said.

"I wish all the best and great success to this wonderful football club and to all those whose lives and careers are entwined in it."

Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, said having a single owner would benefit the club, but fans said it was a "dreadful" day.

Despite cup successes in recent years, Arsenal have slipped behind their rivals in the EPL and have consistently failed to reach the later stages of the Champions League.

They have not won the title since 2004 and last year finished sixth, 37 points behind champions Manchester City.

Arsenal, who play City in their season-opener on Sunday, are also adjusting to life after Arsene Wenger, who left the club in May after 22 years at the helm, was replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery.

"We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 per cent ownership of the club," Kroenke said in a statement published on the London Stock Exchange.

"We appreciate Mr Usmanov's dedication to the Arsenal Football Club and the storied ethos and history the club represents."

The deal brings to an end a battle between billionaires Kroenke and Usmanov for control of the club.

Last October, KSE offered around £525m to buy the 18,695 shares held by Usmanov, the Russian businessman who himself attempted to buy out Kroenke in May 2017.

"The successful implementation of the offer will result in the opening of a new chapter in the history of the club in bringing 100 per cent private ownership by KSE," the statement said.

"KSE believes moving to private ownership will bring the benefits of a single owner better able to move quickly in furtherance of the club's strategy and ambitions. KSE is a committed, long-term owner of the club."

Kroenke has been a part-owner of Arsenal since 2007, gradually increasing his stake.

Under Stock Exchange rules, Kroenke would have to make an offer for the remaining minority shares in Arsenal, most of which are small numbers held largely by supporters of the club.

It is not currently mandatory for those shareholders to accept but, if Kroenke purchases Usmanov's percentage, he can then push through a compulsory acquisition.

This would see KSE take those final shares to complete a 100 per cent takeover of the club.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust (AST) issued a strongly worded statement opposing the move.

"Stan Kroenke taking the club private will see the end of supporters owning shares in Arsenal and their role upholding custodianship values," it said in a statement.

"The AST is also extremely concerned to note that this purchase is being funded by a loan," it added.