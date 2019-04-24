Kyle Walker: United fans wants City to win the league

Ahead of the Manchester Derby, the city seems to be united.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men need to defeat City to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four, but a win over City would also mean handing the initiative back to Liverpool in the English Premiership title race.

Hence, fans of the Red Devils have told City fullback Kyle Walker that they would rather the Citizens retain the title than see Liverpool lift the trophy for the first time in 29 years, reported the British media.

"United fans are in a difficult situation, obviously," said Walker. "When I'm out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying, 'We'd rather City win the league than Liverpool'.

"It's strange to hear but I can assure you the United players aren't going to leave a red carpet and say, 'Go on City, score past us'.

"They're going to make it difficult because it's a game of football and they're fighting for the top-four as well, so they need the points."

In various online polls, United fans have also expressed their disdain in seeing Liverpool lifting the trophy.

In a Twitter poll for United fans initiated by UK-based sportswriter Sam Pilger, 67 per cent of over 5,000 respondents said they would rather Liverpool not win the title, even if it means United missing out on a top-four spot.

The poll has sparked a debate among the respondents.

One of them, who goes by his Twitter handle adamg14111984, said: "Finishing in the CL spot and having the best opportunity to buy the best players and make progress under OGS HAS to be more important than anything else.

"It shouldn't matter who wins the league!"

OLD TRAFFORD NO LONGER A FORTRESS: PEP