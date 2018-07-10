Kylian is developing like Messi: Chadli

Nacer Chadli paid the ultimate compliment to Kylian Mbappe by comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash between Belgium and France at Saint Petersburg Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the West Bromwich Albion man said: "What Mbappe is doing at his age, I have never seen before. Except, perhaps, Messi.

"Mbappe is hard to stop - he is fast, has plenty of quality, and he is very technical."

Chadli could be tasked with stopping the 19-year-old, with the left wing-back likely to play on the same side as the France star.

Asked how Belgium plan to stop the Paris Saint-Germain forward, coach Roberto Martinez said: "That's a very tough thing to do.

"I don't think there's an easy answer for that because Mbappe is an exceptional player.

"We will need to anticipate him and be well-positioned. We need to defend spaces more than the player himself."

According to defender Thomas Vermaelen, the big difficulty in dealing with Mbappe, who has scored three times in Russia, is that he "can change a game within a split-second".

He said:"Everyone's talking about Mbappe at the moment.

"He's having a good tournament, the qualities he has, he can change a game within a split-second...

"It's difficult to pick out one player who can change a game, but it's probably Mbappe."

The closest thing Belgium have to Mbappe is their own star player Eden Hazard.

PHENOMENON

Former France coach Laurent Blanc told French newspaper Le Parisien: "My opinion's not changed on him (Mbappe) for 10 months - he's a phenomenon.

"He's a guy who can scare defenders. The whole team benefits from the fear that the opposition have for him. That's good for the collective. ..

"(Belgium have) got a phenomenon of their own with Eden Hazard.

"They have a very effective system, especially on the counter-attack. Brazil were victims of that.

"They've players who stick to the game plan... Their attacking trio is excellent."

They key man in that attacking trident, Hazard, lavished praise on France's own offensive weapon Mbappe, saying: "Based on what he is showing, obviously there is Ballon d'Or capacity.

"In terms of potential, as well as quality, for me, yes, he already deserves the Ballon d'Or."