Kylian Mbappe likes France's two-striker system

Kylian Mbappe scored with France's only shot on goal to give the world champions a 1-0 win over hosts Sweden in a Nations League A, Group 3 game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mbappe picked up the ball wide of the goal in the 41st minute, squeezed past two defenders, waited for goalkeeper Robin Olsen to go down and then clipped the ball just inside the post from a narrow angle.

France coach Didier Deschamps adopted a new system with two strikers - Mbappe partnering Olivier Giroud up front, with Antoine Griezmann behind them.

"It's clear that I'm closer to the goal," said Mbappe. "I like that."

Deschamps, who handed RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano his international debut, has called up Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil, after Marseille's Steve Mandanda failed a Covid-19 test before the trip.