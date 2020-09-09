Kylian Mbappe is seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to get Covid-19

Kylian Mbappe was left out of France's squad after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The striker, who took part in Monday evening's training session before learning the result of his test, is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to catch the virus. Neymar was one of the first to test positive last week.

"He was set aside from the group after receiving the results at the end of training before returning to his home in the evening," Les Bleus said in a statement.

"Like the rest of the squad, Mbappe had undergone a test prior to meeting up. The result was negative like the one on Wednesday."