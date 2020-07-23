Kylian Mbappe to stay with Paris Saint-Germain next season

Kylian Mbappe will remain with French champions Paris Saint-Germain next season "whatever happens" despite constant speculation over his future.

"I'm here. I'm part of the project for a fourth year," Mbappe, 21, told beIN Sports during half-time of PSG's 4-0 win over Celtic in a friendly in front of around 5,000 fans at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"The club's 50-year anniversary is an important one in the eyes of the club, the supporters, of everyone, so I will be here whatever happens."

Real Madrid have regularly been linked with a move for Mbappe, but club president Florentino Perez said last week the Spanish champions would not make any big signings this summer.

PSG, who scored against Celtic through Mbappe, Neymar, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia, return to competitive action later this week as they bid for a record-extending 13th French Cup title.