Kylian Mbappe wants a bigger role at PSG, says former goalkeeper

Kylian Mbappe (left, with teammate Edinson Cavani) is said to be in discussions with PSG over an extension to his contract, which runs until 2023.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday insisted that star striker Kylian Mbappe would stay at the club next season, despite the World Cup winner hinting that he could leave.

The 20-year-old said on Sunday that he wanted more "responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere" after winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award.

But PSG said in a statement on Twitter: "Strong ties have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that story will continue next season.

"It's a highly anticipated moment to also write, together, a big page in the history of our club, in which each major player will have to take his share, all the while working for the squad."

Former PSG goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo, who played for the club between 2001 and 2008, believes Mbappe is angling for a greater say in the club's planning, after a disappointing season which saw Thomas Tuchel's side again fail in the Champions League.

"I have more of an impression that he's someone important at the club who says, 'Guys, I want to vouch for the project, but it needs to move along a little'," Alonzo told AFP.

"I want to stay for a long time, but give me the means to become European champion. If the project doesn't move beyond that, I'm leaving."

Mbappe's comments on Sunday, with Real Madrid reportedly attempting to lure him to Spain, appeared a calculated move.

"I said what I had to say. When you're on stage, you can send messages, I got mine across. If I keep talking, it would be too much and that's not the message I want to send," said Mbappe.

Under contract with PSG until 2023, Mbappe is said to be in discussions with the club over an extension.

Mbappe, who scored four goals at last year's World Cup, has stepped up another gear this season, with Neymar out injured for much of the campaign. But his demand for further authority could place him on a collision course with the Brazilian.