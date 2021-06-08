Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG: Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Ligue 1 side next season, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, responding to media speculation about the French international's future.

Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract with the French club until June 2022, but has been linked with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid ahead of his involvement with France at Euro 2020.

"I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris," Al-Khelaifi told French daily L'Equipe.

"We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris.

"Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well and I hope we can reach an agreement (on a new contract)."