Kylian Mbappe's strike helps PSG claim Champions Trophy

Kylian Mbappe provided the moments of magic as Paris Saint-Germain collected their first piece of silverware of the new season with a 2-1 French Champions Trophy win over Rennes in Shenzhen on Saturday.

"There's fatigue for everyone," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, pointing to the steamy conditions in the Chinese city and the fact the game came at the end of a long road trip.

"We have had a lot of reorganisation with new players, but we still played very well. We had about 10 shots that somehow didn't go in. But we found gaps and we turned it into a good performance. It was a good opening for us for the new season."

On 13 minutes, Rennes striker Adrian Hunou ghosted into the box and, with a deft flick of his left foot, he guided the ball past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

After threatening with some mazy runs throughout the first half, Mbappe finally found himself front and centre as the ball caromed around the box on 57 minutes. It finally fell at his feet just a few yards out, and Mbappe made no mistake.

On 73 minutes, Angel di Maria fired in a free-kick that caught Rennes goalkeeper Tomas Koubek stunned.