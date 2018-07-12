La Liga chief unfazed by Ronaldo’s departure

Fans displaying their official Juventus jerseys bearing Cristiano Ronaldo's name after the player's transfer was announced.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, says he is not worried about the future value of the league's product after Cristiano Ronaldo - one of its most famous players - left Real Madrid to join Serie A champions Juventus.

"In the last few years, we have been working to ensure a move like this does not have such a big impact," Tebas told Spanish newspaper Marca on Tuesday.

"Before I would have been worried nine out of 10, now I'm worried four out of 10. It's not the same and we've done a lot of work to ensure we do not depend on the transfer market.

"At La Liga, we are above the name of the players, just like Real Madrid are bigger than the brand of Cristiano Ronaldo."

La Liga is the second most valuable football league in Europe behind the English Premier League and ahead of the German Bundesliga.

Last month, it announced a new domestic broadcasting rights deal worth 3.4 billion euros (S$5.4b) until 2022, a 15 per cent increase on the previous deal, Reuters reported.

It still lags behind the value of broadcasting rights in England's top flight, currently worth £4.46b (S$8.04b) until 2022.

Tebas, however, believes the growth of the league's value in recent years means it can stomach the loss of a player even of the stature of Ronaldo, the league's second-highest all-time goalscorer with 311 goals behind Lionel Messi (383).

"That would be a simplistic vision of the international market," he said.

"The Premier League is the league that sells its broadcast rights for the biggest value and it doesn't have the best players nor the best clubs. The market for broadcasting rights does not work like this.

"No country has told me they would lower their offer for a league without Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi. That's not how it works. They buy the competition. Cristiano is leaving and other players are coming, but everyone has renewed without needing an offer for another player to be on the table."

While that may be the case, Real are already on the hunt for a stellar name to replace the Portuguese superstar, who scored 450 goals for them in 438 games.

According to reports from English newspaper the Daily Express, on top of Real president Florentino Perez's wish list are Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur's English centre-forward, Harry Kane.

Early reports suggested that Neymar was Real's No. 1 priority, for his his ability on the pitch and his appeal off it.

Also high on that list was Kylian Mbappe, whose France side defeated Hazard's Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semi-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time). Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco in August last year, with his move becoming permanent this summer.

The French forward, viewed by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner, is not expected to leave his new home following his exploits in Russia, where he became the first teenager to score a brace in a World Cup game since Pele in 1958.

Prising away either Neymar or Mbappe from PSG could be a lot harder than it would be to pursue either Hazard or Kane.

The Belgium captain has impressed at the World Cup, scoring two goals and providing two assists, and has become prime candidate for Real.

The 27-year-old might not be a direct replacement for the prolific Ronaldo, having scored 17 goals for the Blues last season, but he provided more assists than the Portuguese, with 13.

Hazard could find the lure of Champions League football too great, with Chelsea missing out after finishing fifth last season.

Kane and Hazard would likely cost over 100 million euros each; a hefty sum but one that Real can afford, and require, with the departure of Ronaldo.