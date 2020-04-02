La Liga could resume in July, says broadcaster

Spain's La Liga could recommence in July without spectators, the head of a major broadcaster has said, adding that the season was likely to be cancelled if a player tested positive for the coronavirus once the campaign had restarted.

All organised football in Spain has been on hold since March 10 due to the spread of the deadly virus, although Jaume Roures, chief executive of Spanish multimedia group Mediapro, predicted that matches could resume behind closed doors in three months' time.

"I expect football to return in July, certainly without supporters, but first of all there would have to be a pre-season campaign," Roures told radio station Cadena COPE yesterday.

Spain are the second-worst affected country in Europe, behind Italy, with over 100,000 coronavirus cases and more than 9,000 deaths.

Players from Valencia, Espanyol and Alaves have tested positive for the virus and Roures said if a player was to contract the disease when play resumes, then the season would have to be cancelled.

"If a player tested positive, for example on July 20, we'd have to throw in the towel and say goodbye to the season," Roures added.