La Liga to have games every day from June 11 to July 19

Barcelona will resume their bid to retain the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca after a three-month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on June 14, organisers La Liga announced on Sunday.

The season returns with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barca hosting Leganes on June 16 and Valencia visiting the Santiago Bernabeu on June 18.

As in the Bundesliga, which last month became the first major European league to return to action after being disrupted by the pandemic, all La Liga matches until the end of the season will take place without spectators.

Barca were leading Real by two points after 27 matches when the campaign was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers have released scheduling details for only the first two rounds of fixtures, although La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches every day until the season is completed on July 19.

There will be a tribute to those who have died from the pandemic.

Fans will be encouraged to make audio recordings of themselves applauding the victims, which will then be transmitted in the stadium and broadcast on television in the 20th minute of each match. - REUTERS

LEAGUES' RESTART DATES