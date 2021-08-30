La Liga to release stars after losing appeal

Football clubs in Spain's La Liga have been forced to release international players for next month's South American World Cup qualifiers, after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday.

La Liga had appealed against global football governing body Fifa's extension to the international window for World Cup qualifiers by two days, because it meant players participating in the matches would be unable to turn out for their clubs when Spain's domestic fixtures resume on Sept 11.

Fifa said in a statement that it welcomed the decision by CAS.

World football's governing body announced earlier this month that fixtures missed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic would be played in September and October.

It then increased the Conmebol international window by two days until Sept 10, citing extensive travel and player safety as the reasons for the extension.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid were all due to play league fixtures 24 hours later, and raised concerns.

Last Thursday, La Liga said it had held a meeting with all concerned teams, who agreed not to release their players for international duty.

La Liga criticised the CAS ruling in a statement, calling Fifa's decision a "plain declaration of intent to intervene in autonomous national leagues".