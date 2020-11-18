La Liga slashes salary cap by $970m

La Liga has slashed spending limits for its clubs by 610 million euros (S$973.9m) for this season, due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona's salary cap has been cut to 382.7 million euros from last season's 671 million euros, while defending champions Real Madrid can spend 468.5 million euros, down 172.5 million euros from last season's spending limit.

Barcelona, who posted an after-tax loss of 97 million euros for the 2019/20 financial year, initiated a fresh round of pay cuts last month despite opposition from several players.

The club had earlier imposed a temporary pay cut of 70 per cent from March to June, and got rid of several high earners, including striker Luis Suarez and midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Atletico Madrid, who finished third last season, will be allowed to spend 252.7 million euros in 2020/21, down nearly 96 million euros from last season's 348.5 million euros.

Valencia, who are owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, have also had to offload several key players. Their cap has been cut to 103.4 million euros, down from 171 million euros.