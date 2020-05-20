La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the league’s safety measures meant the chance of a player being infected during a game was “practically zero”.

La Liga will use a video analysis programme to help it determine if a player is likely to have infected a teammate or opponent if he tests positive for the novel coronavirus once the season restarts, according to a draft protocol drawn up by the league.

The protocol was sent out to clubs in Spain’s top two divisions on Monday (May 18) and is an updated version of the document clubs received earlier this month.

Teams in Spain’s top two divisions began training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday, while La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes the season can resume from June 12.

Tebas has said the league’s safety measures meant the chance of a player being infected during a game was “practically zero”.

If a player tests positive after a match, he will be isolated while the facility he is staying in will be cleaned and disinfected, the protocol said.

Anyone in the player’s personal circle who has recently been in contact with him will be examined, while analysts will use the league’s programme Mediacoach to see which other players the footballer came into contact with.

The protocol added that any player who was in close contact with the infected player for more than five minutes will be tested, as studies suggest the risk of infection increases when someone is in contact with an infected person for over 15 minutes.

The protocol also states that: