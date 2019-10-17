La Liga wants El Clasico swop
La Liga has requested to the Spanish Football Federation that this month's El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved to Madrid amid growing protests and political tensions in Catalonia.
On Monday, nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid, sparking protests and clashes across the region.
The match is due to take place on Oct 26 at Barca's Nou Camp, but the Spanish football league is seeking to reverse the fixture. - REUTERS
Olympic events moved away from Tokyo due to heat
The Olympic marathon and race walking events during Tokyo 2020 will be moved to Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido from the capital due to concerns about heat, the International Olympic Committee said yesterday.
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics had been looking for ways to battle heat.
Temperatures in Tokyo during July and August, when the city hosts the Olympics and Paralympics, commonly exceed 30 deg C, with high humidity.
Sapporo temperatures during that period can be cooler by 5-6 deg C in the day. - REUTERS
Formula One reaches deal to host Miami Grand Prix in 2021
Miami will host a Formula One Grand Prix in May 2021, subject to local government approval, after the sport announced a deal yesterday with the city's Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
Organisers are planning on building a racetrack on the grounds of the stadium, which will be funded by real estate mogul and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
The plan is expected to be met with opposition from Miami Gardens residents and businesses, and will need the approval of the Miami-Dade County Commission to go forward. - REUTERS
